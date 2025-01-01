$21,988+ GST
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Limited NAVIGATION ENTERTAINMENT SCREENS 7 PASSENGERS SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$21,988
+ GST
Used
231,998KM
VIN 2C4RC1N70KR655729
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 231,998 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 CHRYSLER PACIFICA HYBRID LIMITED WITH 231998 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN, DVD/CD/RADIO, THIRD ROW SEATING, 7 PASSENGERS, REAR WINDOW SUNSHADES, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, PARK ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, GARAGE OPENER, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: EFLITE ELECTRICALLY VARIABLE (STD),BLACK W/LT DIESEL GREY ST NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED W/S LOGO -inc: Ventilated Front Seats,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EC -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Hybrid Transmission: eFlite Electrically ...
