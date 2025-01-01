$21,988+ GST
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT BACKUP CAMERA PUSH BUTTON START BLUETOOTH HEATED MIRRORS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$21,988
+ GST
Used
108,485KM
VIN 2C3CDXBG8KH623843
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 108,485 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 DODGE CHARGER SXT WITH 108485 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic,WHITE KNUCKLE,WHEELS: 17 X 7 FINE SILVER ALUMINUM (STD),BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD),TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Dodge Charger