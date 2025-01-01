Menu
2019 DODGE CHARGER SXT WITH 108485 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!

2019 Dodge Charger

108,485 KM

$21,988

+ GST
SXT BACKUP CAMERA PUSH BUTTON START BLUETOOTH HEATED MIRRORS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

VIN 2C3CDXBG8KH623843

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 108,485 KM

2019 DODGE CHARGER SXT WITH 108485 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic,WHITE KNUCKLE,WHEELS: 17 X 7 FINE SILVER ALUMINUM (STD),BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD),TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

