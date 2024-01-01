$32,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$32,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,486 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2019 Dodge Durango R/T
This full-size SUV offers muscle car performance, advanced features, and spacious comfort. With a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 360HP, it’s perfect for towing, family road trips, and everyday driving.
Features:
- Seating for up to 7 with three rows
- Uconnect 8.4” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
- Premium leather and suede seats with heated front and second-row seats
- Keyless entry, remote start, and tri-zone automatic climate control
- Power liftgate and power-adjustable driver’s seat
- Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control
Ideal for families or individuals seeking a high-performance, tech-savvy SUV with plenty of space and power.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
