With a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 360HP, it’s perfect for towing, family road trips, and everyday driving.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Seating for up to 7 with three rows</li><li>Uconnect 8.4” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth</li><li>Rearview camera and rear parking sensors</li><li>Premium leather and suede seats with heated front and second-row seats</li><li>Keyless entry, remote start, and tri-zone automatic climate control</li><li>Power liftgate and power-adjustable driver’s seat</li><li>Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control</li></ul><p>Ideal for families or individuals seeking a high-performance, tech-savvy SUV with plenty of space and power.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p></div></div></div></div>

2019 Dodge Durango

159,486 KM

$32,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

2019 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$32,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,486KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT8KC722956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,486 KM

Vehicle Description

This full-size SUV offers muscle car performance, advanced features, and spacious comfort. With a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 360HP, it’s perfect for towing, family road trips, and everyday driving.

Features:

  • Seating for up to 7 with three rows
  • Uconnect 8.4” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
  • Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
  • Premium leather and suede seats with heated front and second-row seats
  • Keyless entry, remote start, and tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Power liftgate and power-adjustable driver’s seat
  • Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control

Ideal for families or individuals seeking a high-performance, tech-savvy SUV with plenty of space and power.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

