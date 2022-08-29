$42,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9232429
- Stock #: A16279C
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG5KC708108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,552 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Dodge Durango wasrecently taken on trade from one of my good clients. We are currently in theprocess of completing our inspection and we are reconditioning the vehicle. Ifyou would like more information about this vehicle before it hits the lot,please feel free to reach out to me personally. My name is Aaron Snowie and Ican be reached at 403-561-1946 or at asnowie@big4motors.com *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
