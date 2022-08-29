Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Durango

69,552 KM

Details Description

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

  1. 9232429
  2. 9232429
  3. 9232429
Contact Seller

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

69,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9232429
  • Stock #: A16279C
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG5KC708108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,552 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Dodge Durango wasrecently taken on trade from one of my good clients. We are currently in theprocess of completing our inspection and we are reconditioning the vehicle. Ifyou would like more information about this vehicle before it hits the lot,please feel free to reach out to me personally. My name is Aaron Snowie and Ican be reached at 403-561-1946 or at asnowie@big4motors.com *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2016 Ford Expedition...
 211,722 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 7,524 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 141,817 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory