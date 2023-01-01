2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$27,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 4 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10633650

10633650 Stock #: 20376

20376 VIN: 2C4RDGDG4KR654391

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Stock # 20376

Mileage 98,435 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BRIGHT WHITE, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, RADIO: 430N -inc: ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.