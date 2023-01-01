$27,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW w/ DVD / LEATHER / POWER SLIDING DOORS
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$27,990
- Stock #: 20376
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG4KR654391
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Stock # 20376
- Mileage 98,435 KM
This ACCIDENT FREE Dodge Grand Caravan CREW comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.6L V6 motor, automatic transmission, NAVIGATION system, rear entertainment DVD system, back-up camera, heated black leather seats, heated steering wheel, power sliding doors, fog lights, alloy wheels, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rearview mirrors, a great sound system and much more!!!
