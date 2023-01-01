Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

98,435 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW w/ DVD / LEATHER / POWER SLIDING DOORS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW w/ DVD / LEATHER / POWER SLIDING DOORS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10633650
  2. 10633650
  3. 10633650
  4. 10633650
  5. 10633650
  6. 10633650
  7. 10633650
  8. 10633650
  9. 10633650
  10. 10633650
  11. 10633650
  12. 10633650
  13. 10633650
Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,435KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10633650
  • Stock #: 20376
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4KR654391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Stock # 20376
  • Mileage 98,435 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Dodge Grand Caravan CREW comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.6L V6 motor, automatic transmission, NAVIGATION system, rear entertainment DVD system, back-up camera, heated black leather seats, heated steering wheel, power sliding doors, fog lights, alloy wheels, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rearview mirrors, a great sound system and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BRIGHT WHITE, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, RADIO: 430N -inc: ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2022 Hyundai PALISAD...
 64,002 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA TR...
 43,389 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue S ...
 42,036 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory