2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,684 KM

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 2WD

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 2WD

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

107,684KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG0KR700141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 700141
  • Mileage 107,684 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

For Sale: 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package

 

This versatile minivan offers space, comfort, and practicality. With a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 283HP, it’s perfect for family travel and everyday use.

 

Features:

 

Seating for up to 7

Bluetooth and rearview camera

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Stow 'n Go® seating for flexible cargo space

Keyless entry and power-adjustable driver’s seat

Remote start

Safety: electronic stability control and comprehensive airbag system

Ideal for families seeking a reliable and comfortable vehicle for both short and long trips.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Knee Air Bag

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-XXXX

(click to show)

(403) 909-8666

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan