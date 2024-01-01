$21,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Canada Value Package 2WD
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 700141
- Mileage 107,684 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
For Sale: 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package
This versatile minivan offers space, comfort, and practicality. With a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 283HP, it’s perfect for family travel and everyday use.
Features:
Seating for up to 7
Bluetooth and rearview camera
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Stow 'n Go® seating for flexible cargo space
Keyless entry and power-adjustable driver’s seat
Remote start
Safety: electronic stability control and comprehensive airbag system
Ideal for families seeking a reliable and comfortable vehicle for both short and long trips.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
(403) 909-8666