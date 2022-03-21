2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$12,000 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 1 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8660209

8660209 Stock #: 36312

36312 VIN: 2C4RDGBG6KR756035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36312

Mileage 191,147 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.