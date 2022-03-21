2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$23,300 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 9 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8918665

8918665 Stock #: 41399

41399 VIN: 2C4RDGEG3KR514766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41399

Mileage 142,928 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.