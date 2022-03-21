2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$29,000 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 0 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8945023

8945023 Stock #: 42480

42480 VIN: 2C4RDGDG9KR783257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42480

Mileage 76,064 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.