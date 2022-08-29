Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

108,997 KM

Details Description

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9240283
  2. 9240283
  3. 9240283
  4. 9240283
  5. 9240283
  6. 9240283
  7. 9240283
  8. 9240283
  9. 9240283
  10. 9240283
  11. 9240283
  12. 9240283
  13. 9240283
  14. 9240283
  15. 9240283
  16. 9240283
  17. 9240283
  18. 9240283
  19. 9240283
  20. 9240283
  21. 9240283
  22. 9240283
  23. 9240283
  24. 9240283
  25. 9240283
  26. 9240283
  27. 9240283
  28. 9240283
  29. 9240283
  30. 9240283
  31. 9240283
  32. 9240283
  33. 9240283
  34. 9240283
Contact Seller

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

108,997KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9240283
  • Stock #: 49564
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEGXKR617408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49564
  • Mileage 108,997 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 49564 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $26,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - * 4 EXTRA TIRES ON FACTORY ALLOY RIMS IN UNIT * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 Ford Explorer XLT
 136,890 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 205,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 216,164 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory