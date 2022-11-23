$25,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-432-3333
2019 Ducati 959 Panigale
Superbike | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9442212
- Stock #: GTS0342
- VIN: ZDM14B1W6KB010342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Stock # GTS0342
- Mileage 1,194 KM
Vehicle Description
Power and lightness. Performance and control. These are the things that make this 2019 Ducati 959 Panigale Superbike a cut above the rest. Ducati is known for its precision builds and quality bikes. With the power of the 955CC Superquadro engine complimented by it's lightweight and technical equipment, It's easy to see that this bike is an engineered masterpiece.
This bike is practically brand new, with only having 1100KM on it. The Arctic White silk paint contrasting with the red wheels is a statement in its self, there is no bike that looks as good as this one.
Want to hit the track? Or the street? or both? Don't worry, Ducati thought of that. This bike comes with multiple power modes to suit the mood you are in. This Superbike has tons of awesome features like the Ducati Quick shift, Adjustable front and rear suspension, full RbW and steering damper. This thing rips.
Call or Message us TODAY @ 587-432-3333 to check out our awesome bike collection.
Want to buy a bike in the winter but have nowhere to store it? No Problem! Ask me about our winter storage program.
Warranty Options Available.
Financing Available.
Carfax Available.
$100-330* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down Payment Possible, Fast approvals, Everyone Approved!
****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!
Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
Similar to Aprilia, BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, KTM, Vulcan, Suzuki, Yamaha 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.