2019 Ford Edge

38,785 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Advantage Ford

403-225-3636

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

ST

2019 Ford Edge

ST

Location

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

403-225-3636

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6638813
  • Stock #: T23692
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP2KBB64553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Advantage Ford is proud to be a President's Diamond Club Award winner, a prestigious award given to dealerships who provide excellent service to their customers. Please call or click today to schedule an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals. Advantage Ford is an AMVIC licensee.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

