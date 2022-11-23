$27,988+ tax & licensing
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
65,295KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9443313
- Stock #: C11101
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUC11101
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 65,295 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD ESCAPE SEL WITH 65295 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD),Tires - Front Performance,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Privacy Glass,Tires - Rear Performance,Brake Assist,Turbocharged,Four Wheel Drive,Intermittent Wiper...
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4