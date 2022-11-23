Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

65,295 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 9443313
  2. 9443313
  3. 9443313
  4. 9443313
  5. 9443313
  6. 9443313
  7. 9443313
  8. 9443313
  9. 9443313
  10. 9443313
  11. 9443313
  12. 9443313
  13. 9443313
  14. 9443313
  15. 9443313
  16. 9443313
  17. 9443313
  18. 9443313
  19. 9443313
Contact Seller

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

65,295KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443313
  • Stock #: C11101
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUC11101

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 65,295 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD ESCAPE SEL WITH 65295 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD),Tires - Front Performance,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Privacy Glass,Tires - Rear Performance,Brake Assist,Turbocharged,Four Wheel Drive,Intermittent Wiper...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 126,999 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 116,769 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 217,670 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory