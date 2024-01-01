Menu
<p>For Sale: <strong>2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 3.5L V6</strong><br>Price: <strong>$32,988</strong><br>Location: <strong>Red Mile Motors</strong></p><p>Looking for a powerful and stylish truck? This <strong>2019 Ford F-150 Lariat</strong> with a <strong>3.5L V6 engine</strong> is ready to take on any adventure. Equipped with a <strong>lift kit</strong>, it offers an aggressive stance and enhanced off-road capabilities. Whether youre hauling, towing, or exploring rough terrain, this F-150 is up to the challenge.</p><p>Additional Features:</p><ul><li><strong>3.5L V6 engine</strong> for a perfect balance of power and efficiency</li><li>Lift kit for improved ground clearance and a rugged look</li><li>Luxurious interior with premium features</li><li>Extended warranty options available for peace of mind</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this exceptional truck at an unbeatable price. For more details, call or text <strong>825-982-1111</strong> today!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1734130981109_11412744499715477 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2019 Ford F-150

199,376 KM

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

12017425

2019 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,376KM
VIN 1FTEW1E44KFB54331

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,376 KM

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Red Mile Motors

825-982-1111

2019 Ford F-150