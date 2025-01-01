Menu
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

2019 Ford F-150

153,001 KM

$33,988

+ GST
LARIAT | MAX TOW PKG | END OF SUMMER BLOWOUT!

12945389

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$33,988

+ GST

Used
153,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E48KKE54305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 153,001 KM

Vehicle Description

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Grand Touring/GT | END OF SUMMER BLOWOUT! for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Grand Touring/GT | END OF SUMMER BLOWOUT! 207,928 KM $11,988 + GST
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY | LOW KMS | END OF SUMMER BLOWOUT! for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY | LOW KMS | END OF SUMMER BLOWOUT! 14,482 KM $84,988 + GST
Used 2023 Kia Forte LX, LXS | End of Summer Blowout! for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Kia Forte LX, LXS | End of Summer Blowout! 11,529 KM $23,988 + GST

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$33,988

+ GST>

