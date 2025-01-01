Menu
Come see this 2019 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, and Side Impact Beams.

Details Description Features

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
166,724KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP0KKC56713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 45924A
  • Mileage 166,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2019 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, and Side Impact Beams. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

