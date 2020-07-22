Menu
2019 Ford F-150

39,922 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,922KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5474312
  • Stock #: 20140A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E42KKC25582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20140A
  • Mileage 39,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents If you want power and performance then look no further! Your driving experience matters to us. Enjoy the value of our quality pre-owned trucks and save thousands compared to a new unit. 2019 F-150 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Fresh Oil Change, Not a Rental, Certified Pre Owned, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. Call (403) 256-4960 to book an appointment or to view the vehicle virtually with our staff. Choose Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC for your quality pre-owned vehicles and buy with confidence. All pre-owned units will be provided with a 150+ point AMVIC certification and Carfax report for your peace of mind, and not to mention the greatest sales staff you will ever meet! See the Top Ten Reasons to do business with Capital Chevrolet. https://www.capitalchev.ca/Capital-Top-Ten.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio

