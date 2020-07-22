+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents If you want power and performance then look no further! Your driving experience matters to us. Enjoy the value of our quality pre-owned trucks and save thousands compared to a new unit. 2019 F-150 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Fresh Oil Change, Not a Rental, Certified Pre Owned, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. Call (403) 256-4960 to book an appointment or to view the vehicle virtually with our staff. Choose Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC for your quality pre-owned vehicles and buy with confidence. All pre-owned units will be provided with a 150+ point AMVIC certification and Carfax report for your peace of mind, and not to mention the greatest sales staff you will ever meet! See the Top Ten Reasons to do business with Capital Chevrolet. https://www.capitalchev.ca/Capital-Top-Ten.
