$38,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 2 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8582624

8582624 Stock #: 36972

36972 VIN: 1FTEW1EB8KKE00495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36972

Mileage 127,232 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.