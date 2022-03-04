$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 8590589
- Stock #: 42325A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 91,453 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,903 kg (6,400 lb) Payload Package, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and media hub w/2 smart charging USB ports, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
