2019 Ford F-150

91,453 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 Ford F-150

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8590589
  • Stock #: 42325A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 42325A
  • Mileage 91,453 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,903 kg (6,400 lb) Payload Package, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and media hub w/2 smart charging USB ports, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Engine Immobilizer
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 903 kg (6 400 lb) Payload Package
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

