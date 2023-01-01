Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

87,877 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9957725
  2. 9957725
  3. 9957725
  4. 9957725
  5. 9957725
  6. 9957725
  7. 9957725
  8. 9957725
  9. 9957725
  10. 9957725
  11. 9957725
  12. 9957725
  13. 9957725
  14. 9957725
  15. 9957725
  16. 9957725
  17. 9957725
  18. 9957725
  19. 9957725
  20. 9957725
  21. 9957725
  22. 9957725
  23. 9957725
  24. 9957725
  25. 9957725
  26. 9957725
  27. 9957725
  28. 9957725
  29. 9957725
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,877KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9957725
  • Stock #: 66710
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0KFD36070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 66710
  • Mileage 87,877 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 66710 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Ford Escape SE
 110,626 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-350
102,322 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2001 Acura EL TOURING
340,354 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory