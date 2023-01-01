$61,195+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,195
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2019 Ford F-350
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
Sale
$61,195
+ taxes & licensing
102,112KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10063221
- Stock #: 229052A
- VIN: 1FT8X3B67KEG60852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $63195 - Our Price is just $61195!
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-350, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 102,112 kms. Stock number 229052A is red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Sync.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $439.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $79987 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Sync
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7