2019 Ford F-350

36,696 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

XLT

2019 Ford F-350

XLT

2019 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,696KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7065157
  • Stock #: P12684
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT4KEG18440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Back to Top

Email Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-XXXX

403-764-2886

