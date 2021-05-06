2019 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 6 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7065157

7065157 Stock #: P12684

P12684 VIN: 1FT8W3BT4KEG18440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,696 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.