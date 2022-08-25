$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
Platinum
45,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8997832
- Stock #: P12987
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KEE16197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
