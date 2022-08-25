Menu
2019 Ford F-350

45,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Platinum

2019 Ford F-350

Platinum

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8997832
  Stock #: P12987
  VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KEE16197

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P12987
  Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

