2019 Ford Mustang

73,166 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

12129510

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

Location

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-5500

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,166KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH3K5111014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # ST7011
  • Mileage 73,166 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kash Auto Gallery

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kash Auto Gallery

403-455-5500

2019 Ford Mustang