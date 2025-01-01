$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Fastback
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Fastback
Location
Kash Auto Gallery
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-455-5500
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,166KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH3K5111014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # ST7011
- Mileage 73,166 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Kash Auto Gallery
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
