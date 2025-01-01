$28,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 84,050 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost
This iconic American sports car offers a compelling blend of performance, efficiency, and modern technology. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged inline-4 EcoBoost® engine delivering 310HP and 350 lb-ft of torque, it's ideal for those seeking an exhilarating driving experience with everyday usability.Features:
Seating for up to 4 with cloth-trimmed front bucket seats
10-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) system for classic sports car dynamics
17-inch Sparkle Silver-painted aluminum wheels for a stylish appearance
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
SYNC® infotainment system with a 4.2-inch LCD screen and six-speaker audio system
Rearview camera for confident maneuvering
Safety: AdvanceTrac® with Electronic Stability Control, individual tire pressure monitoring system, and Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger
Ideal for driving enthusiasts seeking a modern muscle car experience with impressive performance, advanced features, and everyday practicality.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666