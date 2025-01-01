Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost

This iconic American sports car offers a compelling blend of performance, efficiency, and modern technology. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged inline-4 EcoBoost® engine delivering 310HP and 350 lb-ft of torque, its ideal for those seeking an exhilarating driving experience with everyday usability.​

Features:

Seating for up to 4 with cloth-trimmed front bucket seats
10-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) system for classic sports car dynamics
17-inch Sparkle Silver-painted aluminum wheels for a stylish appearance
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
SYNC® infotainment system with a 4.2-inch LCD screen and six-speaker audio system
Rearview camera for confident maneuvering
Safety: AdvanceTrac® with Electronic Stability Control, individual tire pressure monitoring system, and Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger​

Ideal for driving enthusiasts seeking a modern muscle car experience with impressive performance, advanced features, and everyday practicality.​ Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p>

2019 Ford Mustang

84,050 KM

$28,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12535104

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

Location

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,050KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH5K5190234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 84,050 KM

Vehicle Description

This iconic American sports car offers a compelling blend of performance, efficiency, and modern technology. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged inline-4 EcoBoost® engine delivering 310HP and 350 lb-ft of torque, it's ideal for those seeking an exhilarating driving experience with everyday usability.​

Features:

  • Seating for up to 4 with cloth-trimmed front bucket seats

  • 10-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving

  • Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) system for classic sports car dynamics

  • 17-inch Sparkle Silver-painted aluminum wheels for a stylish appearance

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort

  • SYNC® infotainment system with a 4.2-inch LCD screen and six-speaker audio system

  • Rearview camera for confident maneuvering

  • Safety: AdvanceTrac® with Electronic Stability Control, individual tire pressure monitoring system, and Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger​

Ideal for driving enthusiasts seeking a modern muscle car experience with impressive performance, advanced features, and everyday practicality.​

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

