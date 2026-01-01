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House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5364-6 Year: 2019 Make: Ford Model: Mustang Fastback EcoBoost VIN: 1FA6P8TH8K5160046 KM: 87,940 Color: Black Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: RWD Body Style: Coupe Key Features: Back Up Camera Remote Start Bluetooth Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Selectable Drive Modes Push Button Start Cruise Control Dual Zone Climate Control Power Driver Seat Touchscreen Display Steering Wheel Audio Controls Turbocharged EcoBoost Engine Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

2019 Ford Mustang

87,940 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle
14183200

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

Calgary Trucks For Sale

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2

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$21,888

+ GST

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Used
87,940KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH8K5160046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 87,940 KM

Vehicle Description

House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5364-6 Year: 2019 Make: Ford Model: Mustang Fastback EcoBoost VIN: 1FA6P8TH8K5160046 KM: 87,940 Color: Black Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: RWD Body Style: Coupe Key Features: Back Up Camera Remote Start Bluetooth Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Selectable Drive Modes Push Button Start Cruise Control Dual Zone Climate Control Power Driver Seat Touchscreen Display Steering Wheel Audio Controls Turbocharged EcoBoost Engine Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Perimeter Alarm
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Selective service internet access
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
58.7 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative Alternator

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)
Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: MP3 capable and 6 speakers
Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver w/memory recline and 2-way manual passenger seat
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: launch control and reverse lockout pull ring
Requires Subscription
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Turbo/Supercharger Boost Oil Level Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 17 Inch Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 4.2 Inch LCD screen in centre stack AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Calgary Trucks For Sale

Calgary Trucks For Sale

House Of Cars (Olympic Park)

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2
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$21,888

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Calgary Trucks For Sale

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2019 Ford Mustang