$21,888+ GST
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
Location
Calgary Trucks For Sale
8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2
$21,888
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 87,940 KM
Vehicle Description
House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5364-6 Year: 2019 Make: Ford Model: Mustang Fastback EcoBoost VIN: 1FA6P8TH8K5160046 KM: 87,940 Color: Black Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: RWD Body Style: Coupe Key Features: Back Up Camera Remote Start Bluetooth Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Selectable Drive Modes Push Button Start Cruise Control Dual Zone Climate Control Power Driver Seat Touchscreen Display Steering Wheel Audio Controls Turbocharged EcoBoost Engine Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
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