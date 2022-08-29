2019 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 2 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: 42453B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burnt Orange

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 42453B

Mileage 71,285 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD) Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

