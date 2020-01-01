Menu
2019 Ford Taurus

Limited Navigation - Heated/Cooled Front Seats

2019 Ford Taurus

Limited Navigation - Heated/Cooled Front Seats

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

403-225-3636

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,587KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4462254
  • Stock #: 5590
  • VIN: 1FAHP2J84KG118826
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

The AWD Limited edition of the Taurus is ready for the road trip adventure with its 3.5L V6 TIVCT engine, navigation, SYNC3, and leather seats. The 5 passenger in Burgundy Velvet tint is a former rental with no reported accidents that features a keyless entry keypad, Intelligent Access MYKEY, the power windows/lock group, remote vehicle start, a reverse camera with reverse sensing system, dual-zone electronic climate control with air conditioning, power 4-wheel disc ABS brakes, a perimeter alarm, the Securilock Anti-theft system, the Blind Spot info System with cross-traffic alert, ambient lighting, heated and cooled front seats, dual heated side mirrors, and a power moonroof.

Advantage Ford is proud to be a President's Diamond Club Award winner, a prestigious award given to dealerships who provide excellent service to their customers. Please call or click today to schedule an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals. Advantage Ford is an AMVIC licensee.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Advantage Ford

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

