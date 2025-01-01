Menu
<div>2019 FORD TRANSIT T-250 130 MED RF 9000 WITH 197550 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!</div>

2019 Ford Transit

197,550 KM

Details Description Features

$23,988

+ GST
2019 Ford Transit

VAN MEDIUM ROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

12947063

2019 Ford Transit

VAN MEDIUM ROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$23,988

+ GST

Used
197,550KM
VIN 1FTYR1CM7KKA84256

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 197,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD TRANSIT T-250 130 MED RF 9000 WITH 197550 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Traction Control,Power Door Locks,Power Windows,Front Side Air Bag,Back-Up Camera,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front All-Season,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Third Passenger Door,Power Mirror(s),Front Head Air Bag,Bucket Seats,Conventional Spare Tire,Traction Con...

