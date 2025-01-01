$23,988+ GST
2019 Ford Transit
VAN MEDIUM ROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
197,550KM
VIN 1FTYR1CM7KKA84256
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 197,550 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD TRANSIT T-250 130 MED RF 9000 WITH 197550 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Traction Control,Power Door Locks,Power Windows,Front Side Air Bag,Back-Up Camera,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front All-Season,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Third Passenger Door,Power Mirror(s),Front Head Air Bag,Bucket Seats,Conventional Spare Tire,Traction Con...
2019 Ford Transit