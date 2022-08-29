Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Generac MLT6SMD

7,121 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Generac MLT6SMD

2019 Generac MLT6SMD

6KW

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Generac MLT6SMD

6KW

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9173626
  2. 9173626
  3. 9173626
  4. 9173626
  5. 9173626
  6. 9173626
  7. 9173626
  8. 9173626
  9. 9173626
  10. 9173626
  11. 9173626
  12. 9173626
  13. 9173626
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,121KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9173626
  • Stock #: 50017
  • VIN: 7FSBL1019KB428427

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 50017
  • Mileage 7,121 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 26.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 50017 - LOT #: 396 - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FLEET VEHICLE: THIS VEHICLE IS A COMMERCIALLY OWNED WORK VEHICLE. - UNRESERVED: THIS VEHICLE HAS NO RESERVE PRICE AND WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BID. - 4 LIGHT * 3 CYL DIESEL * S/A TRAILER PINTLE HITCH * ELECTRIC VERTICAL MAST - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2021 CF Moto U FORCE...
 1,454 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2018 CF Moto Z FORCE...
 1,753 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2015 Polaris Sportsm...
 2,476 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory