2019 Genesis G70

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</p><br><br><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><br><br><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><br><br><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><br><br><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><br><br><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><br><br><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><br><br><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><br><br><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><br><br><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><br><br><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) </p><br><br><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><br><br><br><br><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><br><br><br><br><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><br><br><br><br><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. </p><br><br><br><br><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1732578528315_760392133464854 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2019 Genesis G70

71,276 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport AWD | FULLY LOADED | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle
11959530

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport AWD | FULLY LOADED | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,276KM
VIN KMTG74LE3KU019065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Metallic Cream
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,276 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C



GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!



We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM



- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!



- INSTANT APPROVALS!!



- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue



- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!



- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!



- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE



CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!



LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)



All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!





REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!





AMVIC LICENSED DEALER





Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.





Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable drivers and passengers seats w/power lumbar and driver's power-adjustable bolsters and seat cushion extension
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/40R19 Front & 255/35R19 Rear AS -inc: Michelin Pilot Sport PS4 high-performance summer
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and downshift rev-matching
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.3L TT-GDI V6 engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
660w Premium Amplifier

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 19 Unique 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan 133,278 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 4MATIC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 4MATIC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN 39,501 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN 111,618 KM $40,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2019 Genesis G70