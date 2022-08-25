Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Acadia

68,490 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9008653
  • Stock #: 42434A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 42434A
  • Mileage 68,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 GMC Acadia SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7.5" (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (TNK26 AWD model and (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, blackwall, and Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 1,388 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 51,908 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 197,101 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory