Carzone is pleased to offer this 4WD LONG BOX 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Pick-up!  No accidents or claims and 17 service records documented, check out the Clean Carfax and call to make an appointment today!

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

201,800 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

**4WD LWB LONG BOX**

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

**4WD LWB LONG BOX**

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,800KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 201,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-XXXX

403-248-0245

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2019 GMC Sierra 1500