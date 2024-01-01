$25,990+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
**4WD LWB LONG BOX**
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
**4WD LWB LONG BOX**
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 201,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Carzone is pleased to offer this 4WD LONG BOX 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Pick-up! No accidents or claims and 17 service records documented, check out the Clean Carfax and call to make an appointment today!
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment.
Vehicle Features
