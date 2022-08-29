Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

129,693 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,693KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9208828
  • Stock #: 42637A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
  • Interior Colour DARK ASH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 129,693 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited comes equipped with these options: Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, and Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tow Hitch
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 32,565 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 0 KM
$139,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 76,602 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory