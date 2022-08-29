$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9208828
- Stock #: 42637A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Interior Colour DARK ASH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 129,693 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited comes equipped with these options: Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, and Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
