Stock #: 39172 
Reserve Price: $27,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

208,864 KM

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,864KM
VIN 1GT12REG0KF106540

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39172
  • Mileage 208,864 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39172
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $27,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 GMC Sierra 2500