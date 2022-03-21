Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 3500

33,101 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8743550
  Stock #: 42392A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 42392A
  • Mileage 33,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill, (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.), Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger (Not included when (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. (Requires 3500HD single rear wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels.), Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare., Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote (Not included when (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.), and Underbody Shield, frame-mounted shields includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

