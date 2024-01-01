$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quick Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Cloth, Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Trim, Black lower body, and Trailering provisions, 1,500 lbs. (680 kg). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
