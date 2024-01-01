Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Trim, Black lower body, and Trailering provisions, 1,500 lbs. (680 kg). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2019 GMC Terrain

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quick Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cloth, Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.), USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Trim, Black lower body, and Trailering provisions, 1,500 lbs. (680 kg). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2014 Buick Encore Premium for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Buick Encore Premium 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 123,085 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Jeep Patriot LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Jeep Patriot LIMITED 167,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain