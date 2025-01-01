$CALL+ GST
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 467,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon XL has the following options: Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent, Wiper, rear, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass, Windows, power all express down, front express up, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminum, Wheel, full-size spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting, and Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
