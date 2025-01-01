Menu
Look at this 2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon XL has the following options: Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent, Wiper, rear, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass, Windows, power all express down, front express up, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminum, Wheel, full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting, and Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2019 GMC Yukon XL

467,595 KM

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
467,595KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2GKC6KR220023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 467,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon XL has the following options: Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent, Wiper, rear, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass, Windows, power all express down, front express up, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminum, Wheel, full-size spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting, and Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

+ GST

