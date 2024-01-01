$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Hino 358
S/A
2019 Hino 358
S/A
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
335,700KM
VIN 2AYNH8JV8K3S10597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 37998
- Mileage 335,700 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
