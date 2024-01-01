Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37998 <br/>Lot #: 414 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * GVWR:35,000 LBS * CVIP: 03/25 * 8894 HRS * 3000LBS HYD LIFT GATE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2019 Hino 358

335,700 KM

Details Description

2019 Hino 358

S/A

2019 Hino 358

S/A

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
335,700KM
VIN 2AYNH8JV8K3S10597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 37998
  • Mileage 335,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hino 358