2019 Honda CB650 Touring
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10186563
- Stock #: GTP0040
- VIN: MLHRH0264K5000040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 9,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TjWtkwQUG9byybiwTGNlAqJsfFiEhTQy
Experience the exhilaration of the open road like never before with the dynamic and stylish 2019 Honda CB650RA. This sporty, agile motorcycle is designed to ignite your passion for adventure and take your riding experience to new heights.
Powered by a robust 649cc inline-four engine, the CB650RA delivers a potent blend of power and performance. Feel the adrenaline surge as you effortlessly accelerate, with smooth and responsive throttle control that will leave you craving for more. Whether you're conquering twisty mountain roads or cruising down the highway, this motorcycle offers an invigorating ride that will keep you engaged and entertained.
The CB650RA's sleek and aerodynamic design turns heads wherever you go. Its aggressive lines and muscular stance exude a sense of confidence and dominance, reflecting the untamed spirit within. The LED headlights and taillights not only enhance visibility but also add a touch of modern sophistication to the overall aesthetic.
With advanced features like Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), the CB650RA ensures optimal safety and stability on every ride. HSTC provides enhanced traction control, allowing you to push the limits with confidence, while ABS guarantees controlled and precise stopping power in any situation.
Designed with comfort and versatility in mind, the CB650RA offers an ergonomic riding position that reduces fatigue during long journeys. The adjustable suspension lets you tailor the bike's handling to your preferences, providing a smooth and enjoyable ride no matter the road conditions.
Indulge in the cutting-edge technology of the CB650RA with its digital instrumentation panel, displaying crucial information at a glance. Stay connected on the go with the available smartphone integration, allowing you to access your favorite music or navigation apps effortlessly.
Don't miss your chance to own this 2019 Honda CB650RA, a true masterpiece of engineering and style. Whether you're a seasoned rider seeking adrenaline-pumping thrills or a beginner looking for a dynamic and reliable companion, this motorcycle is the perfect choice to ignite your passion for the open road.
Visit our dealership today and experience the sheer joy of riding the 2019 Honda CB650RA. Get ready to embark on unforgettable adventures and embrace the freedom of two wheels like never before!
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
Vehicle Features
