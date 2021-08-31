Menu
2019 Honda Civic

26,065 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

2019 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_NoBadges

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

26,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8011173
  • Stock #: GEM010
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F51KH043150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,065 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic LX *Minor Hail Damage* featuring Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Parking Aid, and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-XXXX

587-327-5804

