2019 Honda CR-V
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,926 KM
Vehicle Description
This compact SUV is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and spacious interior. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine delivering 184HP, it’s perfect for daily commutes, family outings, and all-weather adventures.Features:
Seating for up to 5 with durable cloth upholstery
7-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control
Heated front seats for added comfort during colder months
Automatic climate control for a consistent cabin temperature
Rearview camera for easy reversing and parking
Remote keyless entry for added convenience
Spacious cargo area with split-folding rear seats
Safety: Honda Sensing suite including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking system
Ideal for those seeking a practical, safe, and fuel-efficient SUV with modern features and all-weather capability.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
