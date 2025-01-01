Menu
font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p class= data-start=0 data-end=28><strong data-start=0 data-end=26>2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD</strong></p><p class= data-start=30 data-end=257>This compact SUV is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and spacious interior. Powered by a <strong data-start=130 data-end=156>2.4L 4-cylinder engine</strong> delivering <strong data-start=168 data-end=177>184HP</strong>, it’s perfect for daily commutes, family outings, and all-weather adventures.</p><h3 class= data-start=259 data-end=278><strong data-start=263 data-end=276>Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=279 data-end=908><li class= data-start=279 data-end=336><p class= data-start=281 data-end=336><strong data-start=281 data-end=304>Seating for up to 5</strong> with durable cloth upholstery</p></li><li class= data-start=337 data-end=413><p class= data-start=339 data-end=413><strong data-start=339 data-end=375>7-inch Display Audio touchscreen</strong> with Bluetooth and USB connectivity</p></li><li class= data-start=414 data-end=477><p class= data-start=416 data-end=477><strong data-start=416 data-end=441>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> for enhanced traction and control</p></li><li class= data-start=478 data-end=543><p class= data-start=480 data-end=543><strong data-start=480 data-end=502>Heated front seats</strong> for added comfort during colder months</p></li><li class= data-start=544 data-end=612><p class= data-start=546 data-end=612><strong data-start=546 data-end=575>Automatic climate control</strong> for a consistent cabin temperature</p></li><li class= data-start=613 data-end=667><p class= data-start=615 data-end=667><strong data-start=615 data-end=634>Rearview camera</strong> for easy reversing and parking</p></li><li class= data-start=668 data-end=718><p class= data-start=670 data-end=718><strong data-start=670 data-end=694>Remote keyless entry</strong> for added convenience</p></li><li class= data-start=719 data-end=776><p class= data-start=721 data-end=776><strong data-start=721 data-end=744>Spacious cargo area</strong> with split-folding rear seats</p></li><li class= data-start=777 data-end=908><p class= data-start=779 data-end=908><strong data-start=779 data-end=790>Safety:</strong> Honda Sensing suite including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking system</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=910 data-end=1026>Ideal for those seeking a practical, safe, and fuel-efficient SUV with modern features and all-weather capability.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p class= data-start=1028 data-end=1124><strong data-start=1028 data-end=1124 data-is-last-node=>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

