2019 HONDA HRV AWD WITH ONLY 101230 KMS! 1 OWNER AWD SUV WITH BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, COLLISION DETCTION, E-BRAKE, BRAKE HOLD, ECON MODE, RAIN SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START AND MORE!!

2019 Honda HR-V

101,230 KM

$23,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V

LX AWD - LOW KMS - DEALER SERVICED - BLUETOOTH

2019 Honda HR-V

LX AWD - LOW KMS - DEALER SERVICED - BLUETOOTH

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,230KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H36KM109859

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,230 KM

2019 HONDA HRV AWD WITH ONLY 101230 KMS! 1 OWNER AWD SUV WITH BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, COLLISION DETCTION, E-BRAKE, BRAKE HOLD, ECON MODE, RAIN SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START AND MORE!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

