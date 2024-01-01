Menu
<p>Looking for a family-friendly vehicle thats both stylish and functional? Look no further than this 2019 Honda Odyssey EX Auto, available now at Royalty Motors. This spacious minivan boasts a sleek black exterior and a vibrant orange interior, turning heads wherever you go. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and reliable ride for all your adventures.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and luxurious cabin featuring premium leather seats, heated front seats, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy entertainment with the CD player. The Odyssey EX Auto comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including blind spot monitoring, a rearview camera, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Honda Odyssey:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Sink into comfort and style with luxurious leather seating throughout the cabin.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy on chilly mornings with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Open up to the sky and enjoy the fresh air with a panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes with blind spot monitoring.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy easy parking and maneuverability with the convenience of a rearview camera.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a premium minivan at Royalty Motors. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the ultimate family vehicle for yourself.</p><p> </p>

2019 Honda Odyssey

Details

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

EX Auto

12043858

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX Auto

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H42KB500917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

