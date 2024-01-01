$29,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX Auto
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a family-friendly vehicle that's both stylish and functional? Look no further than this 2019 Honda Odyssey EX Auto, available now at Royalty Motors. This spacious minivan boasts a sleek black exterior and a vibrant orange interior, turning heads wherever you go. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and reliable ride for all your adventures.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and luxurious cabin featuring premium leather seats, heated front seats, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy entertainment with the CD player. The Odyssey EX Auto comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including blind spot monitoring, a rearview camera, and a security system, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Honda Odyssey:
- Leather Seats: Sink into comfort and style with luxurious leather seating throughout the cabin.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy on chilly mornings with heated front seats.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Open up to the sky and enjoy the fresh air with a panoramic sunroof.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes with blind spot monitoring.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy easy parking and maneuverability with the convenience of a rearview camera.
Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a premium minivan at Royalty Motors. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the ultimate family vehicle for yourself.
