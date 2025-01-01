$29,997+ GST
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$29,997
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 188,027 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring
This family-friendly minivan combines comfort, versatility, and technology flawlessly. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine producing 280HP and 262 lb‑ft of torque, it’s ideal for those seeking a premium, spacious people-mover packed with advanced features.
Features:
Seating for up to 8 with leather-trimmed upholstery and second-row Magic Slide seats
10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) system with excellent highway stability
19-inch alloy wheels with hands-free power tailgate
Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel
Advanced Rear Entertainment System (10.2″ Blu-ray/DVD screen) and wireless charging
550-watt premium audio system (11 speakers)
Navigation with 8″ Display Audio touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Rearview camera with parking sensors for confident maneuvering
Safety: Honda Sensing suite—including Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Ideal for families seeking a luxurious, tech-rich, and practical minivan with excellent space and modern safety amenities.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
(403) 909-8666