*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring

This family-friendly minivan combines comfort, versatility, and technology flawlessly. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine producing 280HP and 262 lb‑ft of torque, it's ideal for those seeking a premium, spacious people-mover packed with advanced features.

Features:

  • Seating for up to 8 with leather-trimmed upholstery and second-row Magic Slide seats
  • 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance
  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) system with excellent highway stability
  • 19-inch alloy wheels with hands-free power tailgate
  • Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
  • Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel
  • Advanced Rear Entertainment System (10.2″ Blu-ray/DVD screen) and wireless charging
  • 550-watt premium audio system (11 speakers)
  • Navigation with 8″ Display Audio touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
  • Rearview camera with parking sensors for confident maneuvering
  • Safety: Honda Sensing suite—including Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Ideal for families seeking a luxurious, tech-rich, and practical minivan with excellent space and modern safety amenities.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

2019 Honda Odyssey

188,027 KM

$29,997

+ GST
2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12649944

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$29,997

+ GST

Used
188,027KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H81KB512138

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 188,027 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666

 

|

 

2019 Honda Odyssey Touring

This family-friendly minivan combines comfort, versatility, and technology flawlessly. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine producing 280HP and 262 lb‑ft of torque, it’s ideal for those seeking a premium, spacious people-mover packed with advanced features.

Features:

  • Seating for up to 8 with leather-trimmed upholstery and second-row Magic Slide seats

  • 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance

  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) system with excellent highway stability

  • 19-inch alloy wheels with hands-free power tailgate

  • Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel

  • Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel

  • Advanced Rear Entertainment System (10.2″ Blu-ray/DVD screen) and wireless charging

  • 550-watt premium audio system (11 speakers)

  • Navigation with 8″ Display Audio touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

  • Rearview camera with parking sensors for confident maneuvering

  • Safety: Honda Sensing suite—including Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Ideal for families seeking a luxurious, tech-rich, and practical minivan with excellent space and modern safety amenities.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

2019 Honda Odyssey