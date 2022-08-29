$49,998+ tax & licensing
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9
29,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9079267
- Stock #: P12999
- VIN: 5FNRL6H62KB509702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,281 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
9 Speed Automatic
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9