Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Odyssey

29,281 KM

Details Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

  1. 9079267
  2. 9079267
  3. 9079267
  4. 9079267
  5. 9079267
  6. 9079267
  7. 9079267
  8. 9079267
  9. 9079267
  10. 9079267
  11. 9079267
  12. 9079267
  13. 9079267
  14. 9079267
  15. 9079267
  16. 9079267
  17. 9079267
Contact Seller

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

29,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9079267
  • Stock #: P12999
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H62KB509702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driverz Auto

2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 29,281 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 66,655 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW 328 i xDrive
 58,544 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Email Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

Call Dealer

403-764-XXXX

(click to show)

403-764-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory