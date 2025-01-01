Menu
Send me a message here if you like to schedule a viewing/ test drive or call at (403)455**5500

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE with $0 down payment regardless of your credit.

Good credit, Bad credit we deal with all types of credits and try our level best to get the LOWEST RATE EVER!!!

2019 Honda Pilot

51,455 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger AWD

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger AWD

Location

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-5500

Used
51,455KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H68KB501025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ST7010
  • Mileage 51,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Send me a message here if you like to schedule a viewing/ test drive or call at (403)455**5500

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE with $0 down payment regardless of your credit.

Good credit, Bad credit we deal with all types of credits and try our level best to get the LOWEST RATE EVER!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-5500

