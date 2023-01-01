$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Accent
Preferred
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9495376
- Stock #: 22345B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silky Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Accent features the following options: SILKY SILVER, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, and Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
