Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

56,064 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

  1. 7200227
  2. 7200227
  3. 7200227
  4. 7200227
  5. 7200227
  6. 7200227
  7. 7200227
  8. 7200227
  9. 7200227
  10. 7200227
  11. 7200227
  12. 7200227
  13. 7200227
  14. 7200227
  15. 7200227
  16. 7200227
  17. 7200227
  18. 7200227
  19. 7200227
  20. 7200227
  21. 7200227
  22. 7200227
  23. 7200227
  24. 7200227
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7200227
  • Stock #: 219298B
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6KU867248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 219298B
  • Mileage 56,064 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 60,000 kilometers! Hyundai prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: fully automatic headlights, lane departure warning, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint Application
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

2018 Jeep Compass SP...
 64,609 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2004 Volvo XC70 CROS...
 368,429 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 28,009 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-877-212-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-212-7418

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory