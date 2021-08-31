2019 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This Hyundai Elantra Preferred comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, Blind Spot Detection system, back-up camera, height-adjustable heated seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED daytime running lights, heated steering wheel, keyless entry, selectable DRIVE MODES, cruise control, many safety features including antilock brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4