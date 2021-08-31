Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED w/ BLIND SPOT DETECTION / BACK-UP CAM.

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED w/ BLIND SPOT DETECTION / BACK-UP CAM.

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7664575
  • Stock #: 19585
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0KU774449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19585
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra Preferred comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, Blind Spot Detection system, back-up camera, height-adjustable heated seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED daytime running lights, heated steering wheel, keyless entry, selectable DRIVE MODES, cruise control, many safety features including antilock brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control, Tires - Front Performance, Daytime Running Lights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Integrated Turn Signal Mi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2015 Audi SQ5 w/ SUP...
 120,000 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 50,500 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE w...
 76,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory